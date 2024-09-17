Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:BTF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $23.25.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
