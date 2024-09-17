Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:BTF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $23.25.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

