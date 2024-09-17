VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Reduced by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.7% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.