Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

