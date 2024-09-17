Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.2% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

