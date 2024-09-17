Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

