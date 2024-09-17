Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,344 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

