Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,753,000.

VUG stock opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

