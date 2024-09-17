Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.64

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.64 and last traded at $127.48, with a volume of 198307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,104,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

