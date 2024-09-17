Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $254.15

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $254.15 and last traded at $253.87, with a volume of 16073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

