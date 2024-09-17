Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56,640.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 16.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned approximately 4.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $3,079,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $565.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.24 and a 200 day moving average of $545.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

