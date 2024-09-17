Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $259.33

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.33 and last traded at $258.98, with a volume of 21251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average is $244.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.