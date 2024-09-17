Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.92

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.92 and last traded at $127.92, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

