Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $259.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

