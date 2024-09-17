Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.27

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.27 and last traded at $249.82, with a volume of 1563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.97.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
