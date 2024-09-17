Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.27

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.27 and last traded at $249.82, with a volume of 1563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.14.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.97.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 486.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,891,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

