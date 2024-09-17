Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 178,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.