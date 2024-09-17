Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $229.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.96.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.66. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

