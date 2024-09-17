Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

