Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.