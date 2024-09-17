Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 8.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 453,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 442,411 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 94,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,561,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,466,446,000 after buying an additional 535,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

