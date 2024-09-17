VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $121.23 million and approximately $9,420.55 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,306,233 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,300,912.13593227. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.42196831 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,581.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

