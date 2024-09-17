VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.20

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 411403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($1.03).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.02. The stock has a market cap of £328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,910.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.