Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Victory Capital worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $55.16.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

