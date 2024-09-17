Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Vince stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Several analysts recently commented on VNCE shares. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial began coverage on Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

