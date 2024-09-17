Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $350.12 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

