Virtu Financial LLC Invests $20.67 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

