Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.94 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $803.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $892.70 and a 200-day moving average of $944.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.