Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 22,298 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 928.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 505.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

