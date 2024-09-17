Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 124,607 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,000. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

