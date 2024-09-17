Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $895.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $860.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

