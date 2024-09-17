Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.