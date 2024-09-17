Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Warpaint London Stock Up 9.7 %
Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 582.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.73. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The company has a market cap of £439.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on W7L. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Insider Activity at Warpaint London
In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
