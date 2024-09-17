WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $106.18 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $106.18 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,250,553,082 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,004,461 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,250,167,594.847129 with 3,496,790,698.4624844 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03010286 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,720,750.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

