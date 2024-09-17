WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $105.66 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $105.66 million and $6.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,250,272,025 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,895,129 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,250,167,594.847129 with 3,496,790,698.4624844 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03010286 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,720,750.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

