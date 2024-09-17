WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

