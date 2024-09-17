WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

