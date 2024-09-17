WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 396.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $75.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

