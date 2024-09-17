WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

