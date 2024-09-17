WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.67. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

