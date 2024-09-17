WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

