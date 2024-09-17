WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLG stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.