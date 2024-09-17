Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

