West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 815,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.16.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.61%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
