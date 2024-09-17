Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.85% of Whirlpool worth $496,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.