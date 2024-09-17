William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.
William Hill Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.
About William Hill
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
