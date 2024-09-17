WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.12

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 21433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $915.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,517,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

