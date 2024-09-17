Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.55 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $68.55 million and approximately $702,993.71 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,052,666 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,275,916.3465806. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07977227 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $516,372.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

