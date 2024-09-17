Wulff Hansen & CO. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12,816.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.0% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $189,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.60.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

