Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3,968.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,411 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

VZ opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

