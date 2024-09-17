Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $26.37 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8,674.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,085 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.