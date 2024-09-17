Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $88.66 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13,720.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,882 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,420,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,749,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

